Goldcoin Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,842.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00228922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016211 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002920 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,023,350 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

