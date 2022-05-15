Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0250 on Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,696.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00227548 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,021,571 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

