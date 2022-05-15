Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Receives $1.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,324. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

