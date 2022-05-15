Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.99.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

