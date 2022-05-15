Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.31.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 37.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 158.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 43.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

