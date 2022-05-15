Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 21st

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Globe Telecom stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

About Globe Telecom (Get Rating)

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

