Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 21st

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of Globe Telecom stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $69.92.
About Globe Telecom (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Telecom (GTMEY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.