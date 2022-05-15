Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Hits $963,179.55

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $963,179.55 and $2,317.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00105407 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

