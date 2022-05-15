Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 287,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,998.33%.

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

