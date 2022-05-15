Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,414.92

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,414.92 and traded as low as $3,634.11. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,650.32, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,963.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4,412.85.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

