GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GIW remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. GigInternational1 has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.