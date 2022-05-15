GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 87.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 195.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,509. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

