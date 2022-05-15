Georgetown University Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Georgetown University purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. American Tower makes up approximately 2.4% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.66. 2,229,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,532. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.29.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

