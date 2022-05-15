GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 2,229 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. 9,365,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

