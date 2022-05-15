GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 1,714 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 1.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.09% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $48.95. 6,777,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

