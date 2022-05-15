GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 3,606 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,440. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.