Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in April

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Friday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

