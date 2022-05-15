Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.04). Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.69. 103,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.