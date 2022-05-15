General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in General American Investors by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. 32,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,980. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

General American Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

