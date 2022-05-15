Gameswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

