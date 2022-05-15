Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Raised to €70.00 at UBS Group

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €52.00 ($54.74) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $81.12.
About Galapagos (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
