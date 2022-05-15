Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Galantas Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,494. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

