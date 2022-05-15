Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Galantas Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,494. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Galantas Gold (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galantas Gold (GALKF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.