Gaj Finance Market Cap Reaches $12,987.93 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,987.93 and $242.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00523890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,298.23 or 1.96740730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

