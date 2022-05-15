FunFair (FUN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00105152 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

