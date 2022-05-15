Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.0687 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $80,330.88 and $2,698.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00526012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035737 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,611.36 or 1.98475020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,438,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,536 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

