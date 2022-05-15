Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.
