Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

