Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $51.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 486,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.