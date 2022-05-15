Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $51.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.63.
FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
FMS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 486,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $42.45.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
