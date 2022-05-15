Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.86.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.
About Forward Air (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
