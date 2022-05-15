ForTube Price Reaches $0.0164 (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $10.50 million and $7.81 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00105245 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

