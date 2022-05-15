Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

