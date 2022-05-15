Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367,222 shares during the period. Fortis comprises 1.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of Fortis worth $97,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 1,277,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,517. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

