Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of FTS opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,906,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Fortis by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 73,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 124,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

