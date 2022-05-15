Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLNC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,041,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.