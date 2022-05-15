Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 124.0% in April

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the April 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FRCEF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

About Fletcher Building (Get Rating)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

