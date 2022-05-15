Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 124.0% in April

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the April 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of FRCEF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.
