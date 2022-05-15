FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

FLT stock opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.09.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

