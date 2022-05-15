First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 323.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEX stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. 32,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,892. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

