First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Sound Bank stock remained flat at $$6.87 during trading hours on Friday. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, high net worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

