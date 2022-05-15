First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $141.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.61.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

