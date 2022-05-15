First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -817,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.