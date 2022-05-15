First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NYSE:HUN opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

