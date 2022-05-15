First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NWPX opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.52.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.