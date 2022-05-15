First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kaman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

