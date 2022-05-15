First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 187,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $55,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

