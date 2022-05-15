First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $923,000 in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 272,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

