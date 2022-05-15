First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

