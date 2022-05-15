First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $920,000 Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

