First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 272.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,640 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of LiqTech International worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 304,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LIQT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

LIQT opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 1,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

