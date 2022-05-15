First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

NYSE CCS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

