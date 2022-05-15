Findlay Park Partners LLP Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 536,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $15.31 on Friday, reaching $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,273,920. The stock has a market cap of $515.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

