Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $431,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 213.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,643,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,722. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,196.49 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,570.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,733.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

