Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 7,797 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 373,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,331. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

